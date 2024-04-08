Emergencies issued in Maine, New Hampshire

April 8, 2024

Land Line Staff

|

A major spring storm has left thousands without power and led to emergency declarations in Maine and New Hampshire.

Portions of the Northeast received as much as 1 foot of snow along with rain, high winds and freezing temperatures, the Associated Press reported.

Avalanches remain a concern, as are the number of visitors expected in Maine and New Hampshire for the solar eclipse.

Maine emergency proclamation

Widespread power loss and road closures in York, Cumberland and Androscoggin counties led to an hours-of-service waiver issued on Friday, April 5.

“Fuel delivery crews will need to work continuously to ensure continuity of supply, particularly for generator customers during the storm recovery,” Maine Gov. Janet Mills wrote in the declaration.

As of the morning of Monday, April 8, PowerOutage.us reported nearly 7,500 customers were still without power in Maine.

Maine’s emergency declaration is effective through Tuesday, April 9 and applies to intrastate deliveries to customers in the aforementioned counties.

Emergency order in New Hampshire

The New Hampshire declaration also pertains to fuel, as well as to “foodstuffs” and the repair of utility outages within the state.

Waivers of hours-of-service and IFTA requirements for eligible motor carriers and drivers will be granted through Sunday, April 14.

“It is deemed that a declaration of emergency is required to ensure the continuation of these essential services to both residential and commercial establishments,” the order said.

Drivers who utilize the New Hampshire exemption may come back into compliance and restart their hours of service after taking 34 hours off duty at the end of their extended-hours period. LL

Read more Land Line news by state.  

Related News

Meals for 18 Wheels art from their Facebook page

Maine

Podcast: Christmas meals and holiday cheer on the road

Being away from home during the holidays can be a real bummer, but Meals for 18 Wheels is spreading the holiday cheer once again this year.

By Scott Thompson | December 18

REPAIR Act

News

REPAIR Act finding support from Republicans and Democrats

The REPAIR Act would require manufacturers to provide important repair and diagnostic data. It is receiving bipartisan support.

By Mark Schremmer | April 08

distracted driving

News

Report: Drivers spending less time on their phone

A study shows that distracted driving is declining as motorists are interacting with their phones less, but taking calls remains a problem.

By Tyson Fisher | April 08

truck loads

News

Wisconsin enacts two new laws permitting certain heavier truck loads

Two new Wisconsin laws are touted to reduce trucks on roadways in exchange for permitting certain heavier truck loads.

By Keith Goble | April 08