Downward diesel trend continues

The national average price for a gallon of diesel is down for the sixth consecutive week, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

EIA’s report on Aug. 1 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel is now $5.138, down 13 cents from $5.268. That national average is $1.771 higher than it was one year ago.

The largest price drop was reported in the West Coast less California region, where the average price is 21.6 cents lower than last week. The Rocky Mountain region also saw a decline of more than 20 cents.

Every other region reported a drop of 10 cents or more except New England, which dropped by 7.6 cents.

The Gulf Coast’s average price of $4.801 per gallon is the lowest in the nation.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 1 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.138, down 13 cents.

East Coast – $5.181, down 11.8 cents.

New England – $5.463, down 7.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.518, down 10.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.027, down 12.7 cents.

Midwest – $5.108, down 13.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.801, down 11 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.181, down 20.8 cents.

West Coast – $5.803, down 17.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.399, down 21.6 cents.

California – $6.266, down 12.3 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 14.3 cents to $5.211, according to an Aug. 1 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Price declines ranged from 13.1 cents in the West Coast region to as much as 16 cents in the West Coast less California region.

The Midwest reported a drop of more than 15 cents, while four other regions saw a decline of 14 cents or more.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Aug. 1, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.211, down 14.3 cents.

East Coast – $5.307, down 14.5 cents.

New England – $5.598, down 14.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.559, down 14.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.124, down 13.4 cents.

Midwest – $5.159, down 15.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.878, down 13.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.278, down 14.9 cents.

West Coast – $5.936, down 13.1 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.483, down 16 cents.

California – $6.404, down 11.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.279 for Aug. 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.412 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.76 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.284 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL