Diesel prices down for fifth consecutive week

July 25 marked the fifth consecutive week of lower diesel prices, according to the latest Energy Information Administration report.

The EIA report for July 25 showed the national average for a gallon of diesel at $5.268, down 16.4 cents from $5.432 last week. That national average is $1.926 higher than it was one year ago.

Reporting regions saw average price drops of 12 cents or more.

The largest decline came in the Lower Atlantic, where the average price is18.6 cents lower than a week ago. The Gulf Coast reported a drop of 17 cents, and the East Coast and Midwest regions saw their average price fall by 16 cents.

The Gulf Coast’s $4.91 per gallon is the lowest average price this week.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 25 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $5.268, down 16.4 cents.

East Coast – $5.299, down 16.8 cents

New England – $5.539, down 15.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.62, down 12 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.154, down 18.6 cents.

Midwest – $5.241, down 16.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $4.911, down 17.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.389, down 15.7 cents.

West Coast – $ 5.982, down 13.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $5.615, down 15.3 cents.

California – $6.389, down 12.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 11 cents to $5.354, according to a July 25 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

All but two regions saw a drop in the average price of at least 11 cents. The West Coast without California reported the largest decline, at 13.9 cents. Three other regions reported a drop of 12 cents or more, while four regions saw a decline of 11-plus cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 25, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $5.354, down 11 cents.

East Coast – $5.452, down 11.9 cents.

New England – $5.742, down 11.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $5.705, down 11.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $5.258, down 11.5 cents.

Midwest – $5.313, down 12.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $5.012, down 12.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $5.427, down 12.5 cents.

West Coast – $6.067, down 7.5 cents.

West Coast without California – $5.643, down 13.9 cents.

California – $6.52, down 6.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $5.412 for July 25.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $5.535 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $5.799 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.272 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA. LL