Diesel surges as much as 30 cents, reports say

The ProMiles.com report released on July 31, showed the national diesel price average on Monday was $4.042 per gallon, up 18.7 cents from last week.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report is also the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Major increases came in several regions including, 30.3 cents in the Gulf Coast; 25.6 cents in the Lower Atlantic; and 23.2 cents in the Midwest.

In addition, the Central Atlantic and East Coast regions also reported increases of more than 20 cents.

The only region to see a lower average price this week was the West Coast region where a 3.7-cent drop was reported.

Despite the largest increase in the country, the Gulf Coast region still reported the lowest average of any region this week.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, July 31 by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.042, up 18.7 cents

East Coast – $4.15, up 20.4 cents

New England – $4.221, up 5.7 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.391, up 21.1 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.029, up 25.6 cents

Midwest – $3.926, up 23.2 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.855, up 30.3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $3.983, up 9.7 cents

West Coast – $4.558, down 3.7 cents

West Coast without California –$4.269, up 5.8 cents

California – $5.063, up 7.7 cents

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.036 for July 31.

The average retail U.S. price was $3.875 per gallon, the previous week.

AAA reported $3.864 per gallon of diesel for the previous month and a year ago at $5.291 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022, according to AAA.

EIA’s July 31 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 22.2 cents to $4.127.

That national average for this past week was $1.011 less than it was one year ago.

The Midwest region was up by nearly 30 cents, while price hikes of more 20 cents were reported in the California and Lower Atlantic regions.

Of the seven remaining regions, six saw an increase of 14 cents or more. The smallest increase this week was 6.1 cents in New England.

The only region with an average price below $4 per gallon ($3.831) was the Gulf Coast.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on July 31 as reported by the EIA: