Diesel prices up yet again

Diesel costs continue to climb, according to weekly reports released Aug. 21.

The ProMiles.com report showed an increase not only to the national average but also to costs in every single region compared to a week ago.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. Like ProMiles, the EIA also reports the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A jump of 14.1 cents in the West Coast without California region was the largest of any region.

Reporting an increase of 11 cents or more were the Rocky Mountain (13.1 cents), California (12.7 cents), West Coast (12.1 cents) and Lower Atlantic (11.4 cents) regions.

The Midwest saw the smallest increase but was still up by almost 6 cents.

With a price per gallon of $4.013, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 21 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.327, up 8.2 cents

East Coast – $4.376, up 9.9 cents

New England – $4.393, up 6.4 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.503, up 8.8 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.305, up 11.4 cents

Midwest – $4.221, up 5.7 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.013, up 7.3 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.384, up 13.1 cents

West Coast – $5.14, up 12.1 cents

West Coast without California –$4.649, up 14.1 cents

California – $5.609, up 12.7 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.347 on Aug. 21. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.313 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.873 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $4.982 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Aug. 21 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.1 cents to $4.389.

That national average for this past week was 52 cents less than it was one year ago.

Reporting an increase of more than 10 cents was the Rocky Mountain region. The West Coast less California region was up by 8.4 cents, while the Central Atlantic and West Coast regions were about 5 cents higher this week.

Only the Midwest region saw a decrease (1.5 cents) to its average price.

The Gulf Coast reported no change and also had the lowest price per gallon of any region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 21 as reported by the EIA: