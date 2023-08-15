Another week of increases, according to ProMiles

Diesel prices have increased this week by more than 10 cents in most regions, according to the ProMiles.com report released Aug. 14.

The weekly report showed an increase of nearly 11 cents to the national average, pushing it to $4.245 per gallon.

ProMiles produces a report similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. Key differences between the two are the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate the averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

Regional increases ranged from 7.6 cents in the New England region to 16.8 cents in the California region.

Also, up some 16 cents were the Rocky Mountain and West Coast regions. The Lower Atlantic and West Coast less California region saw a jump of just under 14 cents, and the East Coast region was up just under 11 cents.

With a price per gallon of $3.94, the Gulf Coast region reported the lowest average of any region this week.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 14 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.245, up 10.8 cents

East Coast – $4.277, up 10.8 cents

New England – $4.329, up 7.6 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.415, up 8.4 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.191, up 13.9 cents

Midwest – $4.164, up 10 cents

Gulf Coast – $3.94, up 9.4 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.253, up 16.6 cents

West Coast – $5.019, up 16 cents

West Coast without California –$4.508, up 13.7 cents

California – $5.482, up 16.8 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.313 for Aug. 14. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.185 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $3.855 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.041 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA’s Aug. 14 report showed the national price per gallon for diesel decreased by 13.9 cents to $4.378.

That national average for this past week was 53.3 cents less than it was one year ago.

Every region was up by at least 10 cents.

The largest increase was 17.9 cents in the California region. The Lower Atlantic and West Coast saw a jump of 17.5 cents, while the West Coast less California region also increased by more than 17 cents.

According to EIA, the highest price per gallon is $5.518 in the California region. At $4.095 per gallon, the Gulf Coast has the lowest.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Aug. 14 as reported by the EIA: