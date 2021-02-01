Diesel prices still trending up

February 1, 2021

Land Line Staff

Since November 2020, the price per gallon of diesel has steadily risen.

The weekly report released Monday, Feb. 1 showed the average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.738 from $2.716 a week ago, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The Lower Atlantic saw the largest increase with prices jumping by 3.3 cents. New England had the smallest change with a difference of 1.5 cents, from a week ago.

California has the highest diesel price per gallon at $3.497.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 21.8 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $2.738, up 2.2 cents.
  • East Coast – $2.791, up 2.8 cents.
  • New England – $2.796, up 1.5 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $2.964, up 2.2 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $2.675, up 3.3 cents.
  • Midwest – $2.676, up 2 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $2.50, up 1.7 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $2.641, up 2.8 cents.
  • West Coast – $3.199, up 2.3 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $2.841, up 2.5 cents.
  • California – $3.497, up 2 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.8 cents to $2.65, according to a Monday, Feb. 1, report.

The largest increase was 2.8 cents per gallon in the New England region.

At $3.479, the California region has the highest average price. In the Gulf Coast, diesel prices are the lowest ($2.465).

The U.S. average diesel price is 21.8 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $2.65, up 1.8 cents.
  • East Coast – $2.739, up 1.7 cents.
  • New England – $2.788, up 2.8 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $2.935, up 1 cent.
  • Lower Atlantic – $2.628, up 2 cents.
  • Midwest – $2.625, up 2 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $2.449, up 2.8 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $2.615, up 2.1 cents.
  • West Coast – $3.054, up 1.8 cents
  • West Coast without California – $2.752, up 1.9 cents.
  • California – $3.479, up 1.6 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.654 for Monday, Feb. 1.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.639 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.566 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.947 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

