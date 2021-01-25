Diesel prices just keep climbing

A weekly federal report released Monday, Jan. 25, again reinforced the trend of rising diesel prices, which started more than two months ago.

According to the Energy Information Administration report, the U.S. average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.716 from $2.696 a week ago.

The largest increase came in California (2.9 cents), while the Rocky Mountain region had the smallest increase.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 29.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.716, up 2 cents.

East Coast – $2.763, up 1.6 cents.

New England – $2.781, up 1.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.942, up 1.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.642, up 1.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.656, up 2.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.483, up 2.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.613, up 1 cent.

West Coast – $3.176, up 2.1 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.816, up 1.2 cents.

California – $3.477, up 2.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 2.5 cents to $2.632, according to a Monday, Jan. 25, report.

All regions saw an increase led by New England, where the price per gallon is 5.5 cents more than a week ago.

California still has the highest average price at $3.464. The Gulf Coast’s price of $2.449 per gallon is the lowest in the nation.

The U.S. average diesel price is 28.7 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.632, up 2.5 cents.

East Coast – $2.722, up 2.2 cents.

New England – $2.76, up 5.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.925, up 1.7 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.608, up 2 cents.

Midwest – $2.605, up 2.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.449, up 2.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.594, up 2.7 cents.

West Coast – $3.036, up 1.5 cents

West Coast without California – $2.733, up 1.5 cents.

California – $3.463, up 2.4 cents. Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.639 for Monday, Jan. 25.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.625 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.55 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.978 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

