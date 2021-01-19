Since Nov. 9, 2020, diesel prices have been on the rise.

The weekly federal report released Monday, Jan. 18 shows the U.S. average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.696 from $2.67 a week ago.

The Energy Information Administration recorded an increase in every region, led by New England, where diesel prices jumped 6.4 cents.

The West Coast less California saw the smallest increase, at 1.1 cents. At $2.461 per gallon, the Gulf Coast has the lowest price.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 34.1 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.696, up 2.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.747, up 2.8 cents.

New England – $2.764, up 6.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.924, up 3.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.627, up 1.9 cents.

Midwest – $2.632, up 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.461, up 3.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.603, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.155, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.804, up 1.1 cents.

California – $3.448, up 2.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 2.4 cents to $2.607, according to a Monday, Jan. 18, report.

Increases were reported across all 10 regions this week.

The biggest price jump came in the Central Atlantic region where diesel prices are 4.5 cents higher than a week ago.

California remains the region with the highest diesel prices per gallon ($3.439), while the Gulf Coast is still home to the lowest prices at $2.421.

The U.S. average diesel price is 33.5 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.607, up 2.4 cents.

East Coast – $2.70, up 2.2 cents.

New England – $2.705, up 4.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.908, up 4.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.588, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.578, up 2.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.421, up 3.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.567, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.021, up 2.3 cents

West Coast without California – $2.718, up 1.6 cents.

California – $3.439, up 3.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.625 for Monday, Jan. 18.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.594 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.504 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.999 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

