Diesel prices still climbing

An upward trend continues for diesel prices throughout the nation, according to the latest numbers from the federal government report released Monday, Dec. 21.

The Energy Information Administration reports a gallon of diesel is now 6 cents higher than last week, when diesel was $2.559 per gallon.

EIA reports increases in all 10 regions. Prices increased by the largest margin in the Midwest, where prices are now 8.1 cents higher than last week. The highest price per gallon is $3.370 is in the California region. Diesel prices are the lowest ($2.379 per gallon) in the Gulf Coast region.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 42.2 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.619, up 6 cents.

East Coast – $2.652, up 4.9 cents.

New England – $2.634, up 2.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.835, up 3.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.533, up 6.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.559, up 8.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.379, up 7.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.582, up 2.6 cents.

West Coast – $3.097, up 2.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.768, up 1.7 cents.

California – $3.37, up 2.8 cents.

ProMiles.com showed increased prices across the country on its Dec. 21 report, with an average of $2.503 per gallon this week.

Diesel remains highest in the California region at $3.299 per gallon. The largest increase came in the Gulf Coast region where prices jumped 5.6 cents from a week ago. Despite the increase, the Gulf Coast still has the lowest price per gallon at $2.313.

The U.S. average diesel price is 45.3 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.503, up 4.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.583, up 4.1 cents.

New England – $2.599, up 2.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.79, up 4.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.471, up 4.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.457 up 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.313, up 5.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.549, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.964, up 3.1 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.686, up 2.5 cents.

California – $3.338, up 3.9 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.522 for Monday, Dec. 21.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.442 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.386 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.395 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL