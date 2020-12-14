Upward trend continues for diesel prices

Diesel prices, yet again, increased across the country, according to the latest numbers from the federal government report released Monday, Dec. 14.

The Energy Information Administration reports a gallon of diesel is now 3.3 cents higher than last week, when diesel was $2.526 per gallon.

EIA reports increases in all 10 regions, with prices increasing by the largest margin in the Midwest, at 4.3 cents per gallon. The highest price per gallon is $3.342 is in the California region. The Gulf Coast regions boasts the lowest diesel prices ($2.307 per gallon).

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 48.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.559, up 3.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.603, up 3 cents.

New England – $2.607, up 2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.802, up 2.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.471, up 3.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.478, up 4.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.307, up 3.1 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.556, up 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.073, up 2.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.751, up 2.7 cents.

California – $3.342, up 3.1 cents.

ProMiles.com report showed an increase in all but one region on its Dec. 14 report with an average of $2.462 per gallon this week.

The Rocky Mountain region was the only region to see a drop in prices, checking in at $2.544 per gallon this week. The most significant increase came in the Central Atlantic region where prices climbed by 5.3 cents. At $2.257, the Gulf Coast continues to be the region with the lowest average price in the nation, while California remains the highest at $3.299 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is 49.2 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.462, up 2.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.542, up 3.9 cents.

New England – $2.571, up 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.746, up 5.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.429, up 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.415 up 1.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.257, up 3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.544, down three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.933, up 1.8 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.661, up four-fifths of a cent.

California – $3.299, up 2.8 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.472 for Monday, Dec. 14.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.447 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.386 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.995 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

