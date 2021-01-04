Diesel prices rise for ninth consecutive week

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon increased to $2.64 from $2.635 a week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Jan. 4.

The Energy Information Administration recorded increases for all regions, with the exception of the Rocky Mountain region, where prices fell to $2.586 per gallon.

The average diesel price for the U.S. began rising with the Nov. 9 weekly report. This is the ninth week of consecutive increases.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 43.9 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.64, up one-half of a cent.

East Coast – $2.667, up four-fifths of a cent.

New England – $2.665, up 1.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.857, up seven-tenths cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.54, up three-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.592, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.398, up one-half of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.586, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $3.116, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.771, up one-tenth of a cent.

California – $3.404, up one-half of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased to $2.569, according to a Monday, Jan. 4, report.

However, the Midwest, Rocky Mountain and West Coast less California regions saw a decrease in prices this week.

The average price of diesel a week ago was $2.562.The Gulf Coast region recorded the largest increase, at 2.2 cents per gallon.

Prices held steady at $2.987 per gallon in the West Coast region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 41.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.569, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.636, up 1.4 cents.

New England – $2.637, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.845, up 2.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.522, up three-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.547, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.387, up 2.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.552, down one-tenth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.987, unchanged.

West Coast without California – $2.698, down seven-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.383, up four-fifths of a cent. Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.566 for Monday, Jan. 4.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.553 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.441 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.013 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

