For eighth week running, diesel prices rise

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon dropped more than a penny from one week ago to a new average of $2.635, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Dec. 28.

The Energy Information Administration recorded increases for all regions, ranging as high as 2.6 per gallon in the Midwest.

The average diesel price for the U.S. began rising with the Nov. 9 weekly report. This is the eighth week of consecutive increases.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 43.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.635, up 1.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.659, up seven-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.652, up 1.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.85, up 1.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.534, up one-tenth of a cent.

Midwest – $2.585, up 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.393, up 1.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.588, up three-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $3.113, up 1.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.77, up one-fifth of a cent.

California – $3.399, up 2.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased nearly 6 cents from a week before, according to a Monday, Dec. 28, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The Midwest region saw the largest increase from a week ago, at more than 9 cents per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is 40.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.562, up 5.9 cents.

East Coast – $2.622, up 3.9 cents.

New England – $2.631, up 3.2 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.824, up 3.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.513, up 4.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.549, up 9.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.365, up 5.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.553, up two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.987, up 2.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.705, up 1.9 cents.

California – $3.375, up 3.7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.553 for Monday, Dec. 28.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.522 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.42 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

