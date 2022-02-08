Diesel prices nearing $4 national average, $5 in California

For the fifth consecutive week, diesel prices are up. This time, the increases are sharp, with some regions hitting a double-digit surge.

The EIA report released on Feb. 7 showed a national average price per gallon of $3.951, up from $3.846, a week ago. The national average is now $1.15 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, it was the Lower Atlantic that experienced the largest increase, at 13.5 cents per gallon. The East Coast, New England, Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions all experienced diesel prices hikes of more than 10 cents, in addition to the average price nationwide. The lowest increase, West Coast without California’s 6.6-cent increase, falls just short of last week’s largest increase of 7.7 cents in the Gulf Coast region.

This week’s lowest average price per gallon is $3.730 (Gulf Coast), and the highest is $4.949 (California).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Feb. 7 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.951, up 10.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.971, up 11.9 cents

New England – $3.947, up 11.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.098, up 9.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.896, up 13.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.808, up 9.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.730, up 12.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.861, up 10.4 cents.

West Coast – $4.622, up 7.8 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.250, up 6.6 cents.

California – $4.949, up 8.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 7.7 cents to $3.737, according to a Feb. 7 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest surge was 9.7 cents in the Rocky Mountain region.

At 5.9 cents, the West Coast without California saw the lowest price increase.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Feb. 7, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.737, up 7.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.865, up 8.1 cents.

New England – $3.848, up 7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.009, up 7.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.766, up 8.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.654, up 7.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.581, up 8.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.774, up 9.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.372, up 6.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.046, up 5.9 cents.

California – $4.815, up 6.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.809 for Feb. 7.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.722 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.579 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.691 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL