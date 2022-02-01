Diesel prices climb nationwide

From coast to coast, diesel prices increased, marking the fourth straight week of rising costs, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report.

The EIA report released on Jan. 31 showed a national average price per gallon of $3.846, up from $3.78, a week ago. The national average is now $1.108 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, it was the Gulf Coast that experienced the largest increase, at 7.7 cents per gallon. In addition, the West Coast less California, Lower Atlantic and East Coast regions all reported jumps of more than 7 cents.

This week’s lowest average price per gallon is $3.608 (Gulf Coast), and the highest is $4.862 (California).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Jan. 31 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.846, up 6.6 cents.

East Coast – $3.852, up 7.1 cents

New England – $3.833, up 5.6 cents.

Central Atlantic – $4.002, up 6.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.761, up 7.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.714, up 5.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.608, up 7.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.757, up 5.9 cents.

West Coast – $4.544, up 5.4 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.184, up 7.4 cents.

California – $4.862, up 3.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 4.8 cents to $3.66, according to a Jan. 31 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The largest surge was 7.7 cents in the Lower Atlantic. The East Coast region also reported an increase of more than 7 cents, as did the Central Atlantic.

At 2.1 cents, the Rocky Mountain region saw the lowest price increase.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region on Monday, Jan. 31, by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.66, up 4.8 cents.

East Coast – $3.784, up 7.4 cents.

New England – $3.778, up 6.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.931, up 7.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.678, up 7.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.579, up 4.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.498, up 6.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.677, up 2.1 cents.

West Coast – $4.305, up 3.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.987, up 4 cents.

California – $4.751, up 3.6 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.722 for Jan. 31.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.671 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.571 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.653 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL