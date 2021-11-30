Diesel prices largely down

A vast majority of the country is reporting lower diesel prices, according to the Energy Information Administration’s Nov. 29 report.

The most recent report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.72, down from $3.724 last week. That average is $1.218 higher than it was one year ago.

A 1.7-cent drop in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest decrease in the nation, while the Midwest reported an average price that was 1.5 cents lower than a week ago.

Higher prices came on the West Coast where the three reporting regions saw increases of 3.4 cents (California), 2.9 cents (West Coast) and 2.3 cents (West Coast less California).

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 29 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.72, down two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.684, down three-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.666, no change.

Central Atlantic – $3.845, down one-fifth of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.586, down nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.602, down 1.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.454, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.824, down 1.7 cents.

West Coast – $4.45, up 2.9 cents.

West Coast less California – $4.032, up 2.3 cents.

California – $4.818, up 3.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.7 cents to $3.614, according to a Nov. 29 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

For more than half of the reporting regions prices went down this week, including a 2.5-cent drop in the Gulf Coast. The Midwest also saw a decrease of 2 cents, and prices in the Lower Atlantic fell by 1.8 cents.

Of those regions reporting a jump in prices, California was the highest increase at 1.5 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.614, down 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.662, down 1.5 cents.

New England – $3.635, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.808, down 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.56, down 1.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.524, down 2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.416, down 2.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.855, down 1.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.248, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.931, up 1.3 cents.

California – $4.713, up 1.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.64 for Nov. 29.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.644 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.63 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.423 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL