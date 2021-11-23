Diesel is lower in most regions this week

It was more down than up in the case of diesel prices, according to the Energy Information Administration’s most recent report

The Nov. 22 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.724, down from $3.734 last week.

The East Coast and Gulf Coast both reported a drop of 1.7 cents to lead the six regions reporting a decrease in pricing.

There were three regions reporting an increase, led by a 1.5-cent jump in California region.

Lastly, there was no change in price in the West Coast less California region.

That national average is $1.262 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 22 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.724, down 1 cent.

East Coast – $3.69, down 1.7 cents.

New England – $3.666, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.847, down one-half of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.595, down 2.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.617, down 1.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.457, down 1.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.841, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.421, down three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $4.009, no change.

California – $4.784, up 1.5 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by seven-tenths of a cent to $3.631, according to a Nov. 22 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

It was 50-50 this week with five regions reporting lower prices and five regions experiencing an increase in pricing.

The largest decrease was 1.4 cents in the Lower Atlantic, while the West Coast less California region had the highest surge, at 2.2 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.631, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.677, down four-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.634, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.819, down a half of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.578, down 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.545, down 1.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.441, down 1.3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.87, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast – $4.235, up 1.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.918, up 2.2 cents.

California – $4.698, up 1.7 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.644 for Nov. 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.646 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.589 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.397 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL