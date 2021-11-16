Diesel prices continue to seesaw

November 16, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

While the national average is slightly higher, several regions reported lower diesel prices this week according to the Energy Information Administration’s report

The Nov. 15 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.734, up from $3.73 last week.

That national average is $1.293 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, increases were reported in the California, West Coast less California, West Coast, Rocky Mountain and New England regions with the highest price per gallon ($4.769) in California

The East Coast, Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast all saw lower prices, with $3.474 in the Gulf Coast being the lowest price per gallon in the nation.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 15 as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $3.734, up two-fifths of a cent.
  • East Coast – $3.707, down one-half of a cent.
  • New England – $3.657, up one-tenth of a cent.
  • Central Atlantic – $3.852, down three-fifths of a cent.
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.62, down two-fifths of a cent.
  • Midwest – $3.631, down one-fifth of a cent.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.474, down four-fifths of a cent.
  • Rocky Mountain – $3.838, up one-half of a cent.
  • West Coast – $4.424, up 5.3 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $4.009, up 3.5 cents.
  • California – $4.769, up 6.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.4 cents to $3.638, according to a Nov. 15 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were reported in all regions, led by a 7.5-cent surge in New England. The West Coast and California regions each saw an increase of more than 6 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $3.638, up 3.4 cents.
  • East Coast – $3.685, up 3 cents.
  • New England – $3.627, up 7.5 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $3.824, up 3.9 cents.
  • Lower Atlantic – $3.592, up 1.9 cents.
  • Midwest – $3.557, up 2.7 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $3.454, up 4.6 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $3.858, up 2.9 cents.
  • West Coast – $4.218, up 6.2 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $3.896, up 5.4 cents.
  • California – $4.681, up 6.6 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.646 for Nov. 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.643 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.519 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.386 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL

Last week’s fuel report is here.

TBS

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

Oil jacks, energy outlook

Fuel prices

Most recent energy outlook largely on track with previous month

The Energy Information Administration released its latest short-term energy outlook on Nov. 9, and 2022 still looks favorable.

By SJ Munoz | November 11

Diesel pump nozzle

Fuel prices

Federal report shows a break in diesel costs

According to a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration, five of the 10 regions reported a lower average price than last week.

By SJ Munoz | November 09

Aerial shot of diesel pumps at truck stop

Fuel prices

Diesel price change not as extreme

Diesel prices were higher, but not as glaringly so as previous weeks, according to a weekly federal diesel report released Nov. 1.

By SJ Munoz | November 02

Diesel pumps in central Missouri

Fuel prices

Diesel story stays the same

Rising prices continue to be the norm, according to the weekly diesel report from the Energy Information Administration released Oct. 25.

By SJ Munoz | October 26