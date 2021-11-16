Diesel prices continue to seesaw

While the national average is slightly higher, several regions reported lower diesel prices this week according to the Energy Information Administration’s report

The Nov. 15 report said the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.734, up from $3.73 last week.

That national average is $1.293 higher than it was one year ago.

By region, increases were reported in the California, West Coast less California, West Coast, Rocky Mountain and New England regions with the highest price per gallon ($4.769) in California

The East Coast, Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast all saw lower prices, with $3.474 in the Gulf Coast being the lowest price per gallon in the nation.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 15 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.734, up two-fifths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.707, down one-half of a cent.

New England – $3.657, up one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.852, down three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.62, down two-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.631, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.474, down four-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.838, up one-half of a cent.

West Coast – $4.424, up 5.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $4.009, up 3.5 cents.

California – $4.769, up 6.8 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.4 cents to $3.638, according to a Nov. 15 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Increases were reported in all regions, led by a 7.5-cent surge in New England. The West Coast and California regions each saw an increase of more than 6 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.638, up 3.4 cents.

East Coast – $3.685, up 3 cents.

New England – $3.627, up 7.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.824, up 3.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.592, up 1.9 cents.

Midwest – $3.557, up 2.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.454, up 4.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.858, up 2.9 cents.

West Coast – $4.218, up 6.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.896, up 5.4 cents.

California – $4.681, up 6.6 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.646 for Nov. 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.643 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.519 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.386 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL