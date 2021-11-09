Federal report shows a break in diesel costs

Exactly half of the reporting regions recorded a drop in their average price per gallon of diesel from last week, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report

The Nov. 8 release indicated as much as a seven-tenths of a cent decrease in the Lower Atlantic. The East Coast, Central Atlantic, Midwest and Gulf Coast also experienced price breaks.

However, in California prices are 5 cents higher this week, and the West Coast region as well as the West Coast less California region reported price jumps of more than 4 cents.

According to the EIA report, the national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.73, up from $3.727 last week.

That national average is $1.347 higher than it was one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Nov. 8 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.73, up three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.712, down one-half of a cent.

New England – $3.656, up one-half of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.858, down two-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.624, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.633, down three-fifths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.482, down two-fifths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.833, up 1.9 cents.

West Coast – $4.371, up 4.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.974, up 4.2 cents.

California – $4.701, up 5 cents.

Diesel supply conditions

Availability of diesel has increasingly become a concern as of late with Land Line receiving reports of possible rationing – and even shortages in certain scenarios.

Brad Jenkins, Pilot Co. senior VP of supply and distribution, explained what they are seeing at their fuel locations and why.

“Like other fuel retailers, we are seeing limited capacity in some markets due to extremely tight diesel supply conditions, particularly in the Columbus, Ohio, market region,” Jenkins said. “We are working to manage demand across our stores in the surrounding areas to maintain a consistent diesel supply for our customers and guests. Currently all of our travel centers are open, however select locations may experience temporary diesel outages until the supply situation improves.”

As of publication time, Love’s and TravelCenters of America had not replied to a request for comment about any disruptions at their fueling locations.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 3.5 cents to $3.604, according to a Nov. 8 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The trend of rising prices returned, according to this week’s ProMiles report.

In the West Coast less California region the average price is 9 cents higher than a week ago, while the California and West Coast regions reported an increase of 8.9 cents and 8.8 cents, respectively.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com.

U.S. – $3.604, up 3.5 cents.

East Coast – $3.655, up 3.3 cents.

New England – $3.552, up 5.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.785, up 3.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.573, up 2.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.53, up 2.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.408, up 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.829, up 4.5 cents.

West Coast – $4.156, up 8.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.842, up 9 cents.

California – $4.615, up 8.9 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.643 for Nov. 8.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.634 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.436 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.364 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL