Diesel prices jump nearly 6 cents, according to EIA report

The national average price per gallon of diesel climbed for the second straight week, according to the latest numbers from the federal government.

According to the Energy Information Administration, diesel prices rose 5.8 cents from the previous week to $2.441 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Nov. 16.

EIA reports increases in nine of its 10 regions, with prices rising nearly 12 cents on average in the Rocky Mountain region.

Diesel prices fell a fraction of a penny in the New England region.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 63.3 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.441, up 5.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.487, up 3.7 cents.

New England – $2.552, down one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.684, up 3.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.337, up 4.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.339, up 7.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.18, up 4.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.49, up 11.8 cents.

West Coast – $2.99, up 5.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.686, up 11.4 cents.

California – $3.24, up three-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com also reported prices surging in nine of the 10 regions nationally, leading to a 3.7-cent increase in the average price per gallon.

Prices were up 11.8 cents on average in the Rocky Mountain region, the highest reported increase in the nation.

The U.S. average diesel price is 64.6 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.333, up 3.7 cents.

East Coast – $2.424, up 2.1 cents.

New England – $2.54, down two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.621, up 1.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.301, up 3 cents.

Midwest – $2.26, up 3.9 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.143, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.449, up 11.8 cents.

West Coast – $2.819, up 6.3 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.551, up 8.1 cents.

California – $3.176, up 3 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.385 for Monday, Nov. 16.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.362 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.382 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.012 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

