Diesel prices rising ahead of holiday shipping season

November 9, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The national average price per gallon of diesel lurched upwards after a series of weekly declines, according to the latest numbers from the federal government.

According to the Energy Information Administration, diesel prices rose 1.1 cents from the previous week to $2.383 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Nov. 9.

EIA reports increases in eight of its 10 regions, with prices rising nearly 5 cents on average in the Rocky Mountain region.

Diesel prices fell a fraction of a penny in the New England and Central Atlantic regions, respectively.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 69 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

  • U.S. – $2.383, up 1.1 cents.
  • East Coast – $2.45, up three-fifths of a cent.
  • New England – $2.554, down one-fifth of a cent.
  • Central Atlantic – $2.645, down one-tenth of a cent.
  • Lower Atlantic – $2.296, up 1.2 cents.
  • Midwest – $2.226, up 1.5 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $2.132, up one-tenth of a cent.
  • Rocky Mountain – $2.372, up 4.8 cents.
  • West Coast – $2.937, up 1.7 cents.
  • West Coast without California – $2.572, up 3.1 cents.
  • California – $3.237, up three-fifths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reported a week of decreases to the national average diesel price, with average prices falling in seven of the 10 regions.

That pushed the national average down to $2.296, a 2.2-cent decrease from the week of Nov. 9.

The U.S. average diesel price is 66.9 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

  • U.S. – $2.296, down 2.2 cents.
  • East Coast – $2.403, down 5 cents.New England – $2.544, down 1.4 cents.
  • Central Atlantic – $2.61, down two-fifths of a cent.
  • Lower Atlantic – $2.271, down 8.1 cents.
  • Midwest – $2.221, down 2.4 cents.
  • Gulf Coast – $2.134, down 2.8 cents.
  • Rocky Mountain – $2.331, up 4.4 cents.
  • West Coast – $2.756, up three-fifths of a cent.
  • West Coast without down California – $2.47, up 1.6 cents.
  • California – $3.146, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.362 for Monday, Nov. 9.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.363 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.385 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.013 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL

