For the second consecutive week, the Energy Information Administration reported a decrease in diesel prices.

The March 29 report showed a decrease in all but one region, as well as a decrease in the national average from $3.194 a week ago, to $3.161, this week.

Dropping by 4.5 cents, the Midwest saw the largest decline in prices. California was the only region to experience an increase and also features the highest price per gallon ($3.982).

The Gulf Coast has the lowest price per gallon ($2.955) of diesel.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 57.5 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.161, down 3.3 cents.

East Coast – $3.13, down 2.2 cents.

New England – $3.091, down four-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.274, down 2.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.041, down 2.3 cents.

Midwest – $3.104, down 4.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.955, down 3.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.294, down 2.3 cents.

West Coast – $3.659, down 1.9 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.272, down 4.3 cents.

California – $3.982, up one-fifth of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased by 1.9 cents to $3.143, according to a Monday, March 29, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Outside of two regions, prices are lower than a week ago based upon the ProMiles report.

The Central Atlantic saw the biggest decrease at 17.6 cents, while the largest price increase (10.5 cents) was in the Rocky Mountain region.

California’s $3.865 per gallon is the highest average price nationally.

The U.S. average diesel price is 67.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.143, down 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.098, down 6.8 cents.

New England – $3.088, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.264, down 17.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.01, down 1.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.15, down 1.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.961, down 3.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.418, up 10.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.477, down one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.209, down a half-cent.

California – $3.865, down 1 cent.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.098 for Monday, March 29.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.108 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.934 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.616 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

