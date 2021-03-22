Diesel prices drop in Midwest, hold steady in Lower Atlantic

For the first time since Nov. 9, 2020, the Energy Information Administration’s fuel update revealed some relief in diesel prices.

The weekly report released on Monday, March 22, showed the average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.194, up from $3.191 a week ago.

However, in the Midwest prices dropped by 2 cents per gallon, while the average price ($3.064) remained the same in the Lower Atlantic region. In addition, the Gulf Coast and East Coast regions experienced an increase of less than one cent.

California is home to the highest price per gallon in the country at $3.98.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 53.5 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.194, up three-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $3.152, up two-fifths of a cent.

New England – $3.099, up 1.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.299, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.064, no change.

Midwest – $3.149, down 2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.991, up three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.317, up 4.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.678, up 3.7 cents,

West Coast without California – $3.315, up 4.5 cents.

California – $3.98, up 2.9 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 5.1 cents to $3.162, according to a Monday, March 22, report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

With an increase of 11.2 cents per gallon, the Rocky Mountain region saw the sharpest jump in prices nationally. New England’s prices are closest to a week ago, with a 2.1-cent increase.

California remains the region with the highest average diesel price ($3.875) in the country.

The U.S. average diesel price is 61.3 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.162, up 5.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.166, up 4.3 cents.

New England – $3.084, up 2.1 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.44, up 7.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.027, up 2.5 cents.

Midwest – $3.162, up 4.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.996, up 4.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.313, up 11.2 cents.

West Coast – $3.479, up 5.2 cents

West Coast without California – $3.214, up 5 cents.

California – $3.875, up 5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.108 for Monday, March 22.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.078 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.848 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.678 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

