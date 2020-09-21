Diesel prices drop a couple of pennies from a week ago

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon fell nearly two cents from the past week to $2.40 a gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Sept. 21.

The Energy Information Administration reports decreases of at least a penny in all 10 regions. The biggest decrease was in the Midwest region, where prices dipped 2.6 cents.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 67.7 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.404, down 1.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.486, down 1.3 cents.

New England – $2.601, down four-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.662, down 1.4 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.343, down 1.4 cents.

Midwest – $2.282, down 2.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.157, down 1.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.348, down 2 cents.

West Coast – $2.941, down 1.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.557, down 1.8 cents.

California – $3.257, down 1 cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased 1.9 cents from a week before, according to a Monday, Sept. 21, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Decreases were recorded for all regions, according to ProMiles.com, ranging from 1.5 cents in the New England, Gulf Coast and West Coast without California regions to 3.8 cents in the Central Atlantic region.

The U.S. average diesel price is 65.5 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.326, down 1.9 cents.

East Coast – $2.448, down 2.7 cents.

New England – $2.601, down 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.646, down 3.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.322, down 2.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.244, down 1.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.171, down 1.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.337, 1.7 cents.

West Coast – $2.782, down 1.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.472, down 1.5 cents.

California – $3.20, down 2.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.398 for Monday, Sept. 21.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.41 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.423 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.007 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL