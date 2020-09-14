Average diesel prices drop across the U.S.

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon dropped more than a penny from one week ago to $2.422 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Sept. 14.

The Energy Information Administration recorded decreases for all regions. The biggest decreases were in the Central Atlantic, Lower Atlantic and Midwest regions.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 56.5 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.422, down 1.3 cents.

East Coast – $2.499, down 1.2 cents.

New England – $2.605, down seven-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.676, down 1.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.357, down 1.3 cents.

Midwest – $2.308, down 1.3 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.172, down 1.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.368, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $2.955, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.575, down nine-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.267, down nine-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel decreased 1.6 cents a week before, according to a Monday, Sept. 14, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The decrease for the week offsets the increase from the Sept. 7 report to within one-tenth of a cent.

The largest average diesel price decrease was in the Gulf Coast, where the price dropped 4.2 cents. In second place, California’s average diesel price per gallon dropped 1.8 cents.

While prices dropped for most regions, averages increased for two regions: the Central Atlantic, where the diesel price per gallon increased 1.8 cents and New England, where the increase was a fraction of a cent.

The U.S. average diesel price is 53.5 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.345, down 1.6 cents.

East Coast – $2.475, down one-fifth of a cent.

New England – $2.616, up one-fifth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.684, up 1.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.344, down 1.2 cents.

Midwest – $2.261, down 1.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.186, down 4.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.354, down three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.80, down seven-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.487, down seven-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.223, down 1.8 cents. Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.41 for Monday, Sept. 14.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.422 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.426 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.928 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

