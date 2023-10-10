Diesel prices continue to trend downward

For the third consecutive week, ProMiles.com reported a lower national diesel average compared to the previous week, down to an average of $4.494 per gallon.

In addition, eight of the 10 reporting regions also saw a decrease to their average diesel price.

ProMiles produces a report that is similar to one published weekly by the federal Energy Information Administration. A key difference between the two reports is the type and number of fueling stations used to calculate its averages. While ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages, EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide. The EIA report also gives the average price of diesel for the previous week.

A 6.2-cent drop in diesel in the Rocky Mountain region was the largest this week. The West Coast without California region was down by 5.7 cents.

The Lower Atlantic dropped by 3.3 cents, while the Gulf Coast region was down by just over 3 cents and also reported the lowest average ($4.188) of any region.

A decline of between 2 and 3 cents were the East Coast and Central Atlantic regions.

Reported increases were by 3.3 cents in the California region as well as by 1.6 cents in the West Coast region.

The average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Tuesday, Oct. 10 as reported by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $4.494, down 2.8 cents

East Coast – $4.474, down 2.8 cents

New England – $4.563, down 1.8 cents

Central Atlantic – $4.675, down 2.6 cents

Lower Atlantic – $4.347, down 3.3 cents

Midwest – $4.315, down 2 cents

Gulf Coast – $4.188, down 3.1 cents

Rocky Mountain – $4.61, down 6.2 cents

West Coast – $5.76, up 1.6 cents

West Coast without California –$5.091, down 5.7 cents

California – $6.353, up 3.3 cents

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $4.506 for Tuesday, Oct. 10. A week ago, the average retail U.S. price was $4.556 per gallon.

A month ago, AAA reported $4.474 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $5.064 per gallon. The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $5.816 per gallon on June 19, 2022.

EIA was scheduled to release this week’s report the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 10, due to Monday being a federal holiday.

Those prices can be found here.