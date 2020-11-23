Diesel prices climb for a third straight week

The average price per gallon of diesel nationwide rose for a third straight week, according to the latest numbers from the federal government.

According to the Energy Information Administration, diesel prices were up 2.1 cents from the previous week to $2.462 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Nov. 23.

EIA reports increases in all 10 regions, with prices rising 3 cents on average in the Gulf Coast region.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 60.4 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.462, up 2.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.506, up 1.9 cents.

New England – $2.558, up three-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.705, up 2.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.365, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.359, up 2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.21, up 3 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.515, up 2.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.007, up 1.7 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.713, up 2.7 cents.

California – $3.253, up 1.3 cents.

ProMiles.com also reported prices surging in nine of the 10 regions nationally, leading to a 3.2-cent increase in the average price per gallon.

Prices shot up another 7.7 cents on average in the Rocky Mountain region, the highest reported increase in the nation. That increase follows last week’s 11.8-cent hike.

The U.S. average diesel price is 59.5 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.333, up 3.2 cents.

East Coast – $2.438, up 1.4 cents.

New England – $2.539, down one-tenth of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.624, up three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.324, up 2.3 cents.

Midwest – $2.294 up 3.4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.169, up 2.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.526, up 7.7 cents.

West Coast – $2.859, up 4 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.608, up 5.7 cents.

California – $3.202, up 2.6 cents.Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.396 for Monday, Nov. 16.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.385 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.377 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.007 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL