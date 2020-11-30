Diesel price per gallon rises to over $2.50 nationwide

Diesel prices rose for a fourth straight week nationally, according to the latest numbers from the federal government.

The Energy Information Administration reports a gallon of diesel rose 4 cents from the previous week to $2.502 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, Nov. 30.

EIA reports increases in all 10 regions, with prices rising 4.5 cents on average in the Midwest region.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 56.8 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.502, up 4 cents.

East Coast – $2.54, up 3.4 cents.

New England – $2.575, up 1.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.743, up 3.8 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.40, up 3.5 cents.

Midwest – $2.404, up 4.5 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.254, up 4.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.54, up 2.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.04, up 3.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.742, up 2.9 cents.

California – $3.288, up 3.5 cents.

ProMiles.com also reported significant price increases in all 10 regions nationally, leading to a 3.9-cent increase in the average price per gallon.

Prices shot up 5.8 cents on average in the Midwest region, the highest reported increase in the nation. The Gulf Coast region boasts the lowest average price per gallon in the nation, at $2.197 cents.

The U.S. average diesel price is 57.4 cents lower than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.404, up 3.9 cents.

East Coast – $2.467, up 2.9 cents.

New England – $2.553, up 1.4 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.654, up 3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.354, up 3 cents.

Midwest – $2.352 up 5.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.197, up 2.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.544, up 1.8 cents.

West Coast – $2.894, up 3.5 cents.

West Coast without down California – $2.639, up 3.1 cents.

California – $3.242, up 4 cents. Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.422 for Monday, Nov. 23.

A week previous, the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.396 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.371 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.008 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here. LL