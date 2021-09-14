Diesel lower in the West, Midwest and Gulf Coast, up on the East Coast

Whether the price for diesel is up or down, depends upon location this week.

Regions in the West, the Gulf Coast and Midwest all reported lower average prices, while eastern regions saw an increase in pricing, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released Sept. 13.

Even still, no region reported a difference of more than one cent.

The lowest price per gallon is $3.099 in the Gulf Coast, and the highest is $4.313 in California.

EIA’s report also showed the national average price per gallon of diesel is down to $3.372, from $3.373 last week.

The national average price is 95 cents higher than one year ago.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel on Sept. 13 as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.372, down one-tenth of a cent.

East Coast – $3.337, up one-half of a cent.

New England – $3.288, up three-tenths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.486, up three-tenths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.246, up three-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.282, down one-fifth of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $3.099, down one-half of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $3.636, down nine-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $4.016, down two-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $3.661, down three-tenths of a cent.

California – $4.313, down three-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 1.7 cents to $3.294, according to a Sept. 13 report.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The California region had the largest increase, at 2.5 cents per gallon. Prices in the Lower Atlantic and the Midwest were also more than 2 cents more than last week.

The only region to report a decrease in diesel costs was the Rocky Mountain, where prices dropped by 1.8 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.294, up 1.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.301, up 1.8 cents.

New England – $3.265, up 1 cent.

Central Atlantic – $3.448, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $3.202, up 2.4 cents.

Midwest – $3.234, up 2.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $3.066, up 1.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.62, down 1.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.859, up 1.3 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.567, up one-tenth of a cent.

California – $4.288, up 2.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.296 for Sept. 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.297 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $3.293 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.414 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA. LL