Connecticut laws in effect Oct. 1 cover wrong-way driving, speed cameras

New Connecticut laws that go into effect Oct. 1 cover automated ticket camera enforcement and wrong-way driving.

State law previously authorized the use of speed cameras in work zones. The statute has not covered red-light cameras.

Starting Sunday, a new law permits municipalities to utilize red-light cameras and speed cameras in areas that include “pedestrian safety zones” and at sites within a municipality “that had a history of traffic crashes caused by excessive speed or by violations of a traffic sign or traffic signal.”

Municipalities are required to adopt an ordinance authorizing cameras. The Connecticut Department of Transportation also must approve any ticket programs.

First-time violators would be fined up to $50. Fines would be issued for exceeding the posted speed by at least 10 mph or running a red light.

Programs in participating municipalities must get extensions approved by the state DOT every three years.

Wrong-way driving

Concern about increased wrong-way driving incidents in Connecticut has resulted in a new law to help address the issue.

In 2022, state figures showed 13 wrong-way crashes in the state. Through May of this year, there were at least 27. This compares to only 12 such crashes from 2019 through 2021.

The Connecticut DOT reported that it’s acted in recent years to reduce the likelihood of wrong-way driver crashes. The agency previously announced plans to launch a wrong-way detection pilot program this year at 16 high-risk ramp locations.

State funding totaling an additional $20 million allows CTDOT to deploy more wrong-way countermeasures. The agency also is outfitting multiple ramp locations with wrong-way detection technology at high-risk sites.

The technology uses cameras to detect a driver entering a highway from the wrong direction and rapidly flashes bright red LED lights to alert the driver to the error.

Legislative action

Gov. Lamont also signed into law a bill that directs CTDOT to install wrong-way driving alert systems on at least 120 additional highway exit ramps statewide that the agency has identified as high-risk.

The new law includes a requirement for the University of Connecticut to begin testing the use of directional rumble strips that alert wrong-way drivers through vibration and sound. Additionally, CTDOT will use variable electronic message signs along the highway to alert travelers of a potential wrong-way driver.

“It is shocking how quickly the number of wrong-way driving incidents has accelerated over these last couple of years, and we need to do more to prevent them,” Lamont previously stated. “Reversing this trend requires a comprehensive approach that not only involves infrastructure upgrades using advanced technology but also requires a heightened awareness by drivers every single time they are entering a highway.”

The new law takes effect Oct. 1. LL

