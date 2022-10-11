Colorado’s getting serious about chains for the season

Colorado law enforcement authorities are getting serious about commercial truck drivers being prepared for winter by having the tire chains required by law.



Starting at the end of this week, the Colorado State Patrol is ramping up chain law enforcement measures.

The first enforcement blitz is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14, at the Georgetown Chain Station near Georgetown on I-70.

Two more are scheduled Oct. 17 and Oct. 26.

All commercial vehicles will be directed to the checkpoint. Drivers can collect tickets for fines of up to $500 can be handed out for noncompliance.

The fines go higher if a driver ends up getting stuck and blocking traffic.

The Colorado State Patrol had a similar event last month, but those were mostly for educational purposes. This time around, they’ll be handing out citations.

#ICYMI: All CMVs driving on #I70 must obey checkpoint signage. If a CMV driver fails to stop, @CSP_News will stop those failing to comply. Remaining dates:

🔸Oct. 14 – 8am-4pm

🔸Oct. 17 – 10am-6pm

🔸Oct. 26 – 8am-4pm

🌐 Info: https://t.co/jw2rmq5ifm#KnowBeforeYouGo #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/aH7yCs9tkY — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) October 10, 2022

Truckers traveling specifically on I-70 between mile marker 133, Dotsero, and mile marker 259, Morrison, must carry sufficient chains to be in compliance from Sept. 1 through May 31. The state has about two dozen chain-up locations along the I-70 corridor.

For a comprehensive rundown of chain laws throughout the United States and Canada, check out the October issue of Land Line Magazine, or head to LandLine.Media and look under the Resources tab.

The Colorado Department of Transportation also offers chain information online. LL

Land Line Now’s Scott Thompson contributed to this article.

