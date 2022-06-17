Champions crowned at 2022 SuperRigs

June 17, 2022

SJ Munoz

Theresa DeSantis took Best of Show at SuperRigs 2022
Theresa DeSantis of Apache Junction, Ariz., claimed Best of Show as well as the Steve Sturgess Best Theme Award at 2022 SuperRigs. (Photo by Shell Rotella/Stephen Clark)

 

The 40th anniversary for Shell Rotella SuperRigs, presented at Branson Landing, Mo., featured entertainment and events throughout the three-day event including a truck lights contest, fireworks, contestant dinner and truck parade.

Earning Best of Show honors was Theresa DeSantis from Apache Junction, Ariz. DeSantis, who drives a 1985 Peterbilt 359, was awarded $10,000. She also won the Steve Sturgess Best Theme award for her “The Witches Inn” theme. DeSantis previously won Best of Show in 2019.

Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Ark., won the People’s Choice Award with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL. Voting took place virtually for the award.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of SuperRigs judges.

Complete 2022 results are listed below.

SuperRigs Best of Show

Theresa DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
1985 Peterbilt 359
$10,000 from Shell Rotella
Place in the 2020 Rotella SuperRigs Calendar

Best of Show First Runner-up

Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD
$4,000 from Shell Rotella

Best of Show Second Runner-ip

Dean DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
2018 Peterbilt 389
$2,000 from Shell Rotella

First Place Tractor-trailer Division

Todd Gribble
Somerset, Pa.
2012 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Tractor-trailer Division

Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2005 Peterbilt 379 EHD

 Third Place Tractor-trailer Division

Ben Overton
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
2020 Kenworth W900B

Fourth Place Tractor-trailer Division

Jeron Whittmore
Wesley, Ark.
2018 Peterbilt 389

Fifth Place Tractor-trailer Division

Mike Davidson
Pocahontas, Iowa
2019 Peterbilt 389

First Place Tractor Division

Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2019 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Tractor Division

Kyle Cousins 2021
Carthage, MO
Kenworth W900

Third Place Tractor Division

Kyle Cousins
Carthage, Mo.
2016 Kenworth W900

Fourth Place Tractor Division

Clayton Driskell
Spring, Texas
2018 Kenworth W900L

Fifth Place Tractor Division

Tyler Van Der Zwaag
Hull, Iowa
1995 Peterbilt 379

(H3) First Place Classic Division
David Foster
Joplin, Mo.
2005 Kenworth W900L

Second Place Classic Division

J.R. Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
1985 Kenworth K100C

Third Place Classic Division

Trevor Timblin
West Bend, Wis.
1982 Peterbilt 362

Fourth Place Classic Division

Gary Tharp
Siloam Springs, Ark.
1984 Peterbilt 362

Fifth Place Classic Division

Terry Aslinger
Marquand, Mo.
1996 Peterbilt 379EXHD

First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Robert Hallahan
La Crosse, Wis.
2022 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900

Third Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Steve Huff
Collinsville, Okla.
2022 Kenworth W900L

Fourth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Randy Victory
Jonesboro, Ark.
1986 Peterbilt 359

Fifth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Comfort, Mo.
2005 Peterbilt 379

Show Truck

Brandon Avant
Hampton, Ark.
2010 Peterbilt 389

Kary Bryce
Sibley, La.
1959 Peterbilt 351

Don Emmons
Chesterfield, Ill.
1999 Peterbilt 379

Jeron Whittmore
Wesley, Ark.
1991 Peterbilt 379

Troy Bolin
Urbana, Mo.
1979 Peterbilt 359

Best Interior

Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD

Best Lights

Randy Victory
Jonesboro, Ark.
1986 Peterbilt 359

Best Theme

Theresa DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
1985 Peterbilt 359

Best Chrome

Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900

Best Engine

Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900

People’s Choice

Daniel and Phyllis Snow
Harrison, Ark.
1996 Freightliner Classic XL LL

 

Fireworks at SuperRigs 2022
A fireworks show was one of the many highlights of the 40th anniversary SuperRigs at Branson Landing. (Photo by Shell Rotella/Stephen Clark)

Other truck show photos and information can be found under the Features pull-down menu at LandLine.Media.

SJ Munoz joined the Land Line Media team in 2020. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

