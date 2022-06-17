Champions crowned at 2022 SuperRigs

The 40th anniversary for Shell Rotella SuperRigs, presented at Branson Landing, Mo., featured entertainment and events throughout the three-day event including a truck lights contest, fireworks, contestant dinner and truck parade.

Earning Best of Show honors was Theresa DeSantis from Apache Junction, Ariz. DeSantis, who drives a 1985 Peterbilt 359, was awarded $10,000. She also won the Steve Sturgess Best Theme award for her “The Witches Inn” theme. DeSantis previously won Best of Show in 2019.

Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Ark., won the People’s Choice Award with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL. Voting took place virtually for the award.

Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of SuperRigs judges.

Complete 2022 results are listed below.

SuperRigs Best of Show

Theresa DeSantis

Apache Junction, Ariz.

1985 Peterbilt 359

$10,000 from Shell Rotella

Place in the 2020 Rotella SuperRigs Calendar

Best of Show First Runner-up

Truett Novosad

College Station, Texas

2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD

$4,000 from Shell Rotella

Best of Show Second Runner-ip

Dean DeSantis

Apache Junction, Ariz.

2018 Peterbilt 389

$2,000 from Shell Rotella

First Place Tractor-trailer Division

Todd Gribble

Somerset, Pa.

2012 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Tractor-trailer Division

Truett Novosad

College Station, Texas

2005 Peterbilt 379 EHD

Third Place Tractor-trailer Division

Ben Overton

Winnipeg, MB, Canada

2020 Kenworth W900B

Fourth Place Tractor-trailer Division

Jeron Whittmore

Wesley, Ark.

2018 Peterbilt 389

Fifth Place Tractor-trailer Division

Mike Davidson

Pocahontas, Iowa

2019 Peterbilt 389

First Place Tractor Division

Kaleb Hammett

Dodd City, Texas

2019 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Tractor Division

Kyle Cousins 2021

Carthage, MO

Kenworth W900

Third Place Tractor Division

Kyle Cousins

Carthage, Mo.

2016 Kenworth W900

Fourth Place Tractor Division

Clayton Driskell

Spring, Texas

2018 Kenworth W900L

Fifth Place Tractor Division

Tyler Van Der Zwaag

Hull, Iowa

1995 Peterbilt 379

(H3) First Place Classic Division

David Foster

Joplin, Mo.

2005 Kenworth W900L

Second Place Classic Division

J.R. Schleuger

Britt, Iowa

1985 Kenworth K100C

Third Place Classic Division

Trevor Timblin

West Bend, Wis.

1982 Peterbilt 362

Fourth Place Classic Division

Gary Tharp

Siloam Springs, Ark.

1984 Peterbilt 362

Fifth Place Classic Division

Terry Aslinger

Marquand, Mo.

1996 Peterbilt 379EXHD

First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Robert Hallahan

La Crosse, Wis.

2022 Peterbilt 389

Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Bubba Branch

Lakeland, Fla.

1996 Kenworth W900

Third Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Steve Huff

Collinsville, Okla.

2022 Kenworth W900L

Fourth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Randy Victory

Jonesboro, Ark.

1986 Peterbilt 359

Fifth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage

Jeremy Thomas

Rocky Comfort, Mo.

2005 Peterbilt 379

Show Truck

Brandon Avant

Hampton, Ark.

2010 Peterbilt 389

Kary Bryce

Sibley, La.

1959 Peterbilt 351

Don Emmons

Chesterfield, Ill.

1999 Peterbilt 379

Jeron Whittmore

Wesley, Ark.

1991 Peterbilt 379

Troy Bolin

Urbana, Mo.

1979 Peterbilt 359

Best Interior

Truett Novosad

College Station, Texas

2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD

Best Lights

Randy Victory

Jonesboro, Ark.

1986 Peterbilt 359

Best Theme

Theresa DeSantis

Apache Junction, Ariz.

1985 Peterbilt 359

Best Chrome

Bubba Branch

Lakeland, Fla.

1996 Kenworth W900

Best Engine

Bubba Branch

Lakeland, Fla.

1996 Kenworth W900

People’s Choice

Daniel and Phyllis Snow

Harrison, Ark.

1996 Freightliner Classic XL LL

