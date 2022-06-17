Champions crowned at 2022 SuperRigs
June 17, 2022
•SJ Munoz
The 40th anniversary for Shell Rotella SuperRigs, presented at Branson Landing, Mo., featured entertainment and events throughout the three-day event including a truck lights contest, fireworks, contestant dinner and truck parade.
Earning Best of Show honors was Theresa DeSantis from Apache Junction, Ariz. DeSantis, who drives a 1985 Peterbilt 359, was awarded $10,000. She also won the Steve Sturgess Best Theme award for her “The Witches Inn” theme. DeSantis previously won Best of Show in 2019.
Daniel and Phyllis Snow of Harrison, Ark., won the People’s Choice Award with their 1996 Freightliner Classic XL. Voting took place virtually for the award.
Land Line Managing Editor Jami Jones was among the panel of SuperRigs judges.
Complete 2022 results are listed below.
SuperRigs Best of Show
Theresa DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
1985 Peterbilt 359
$10,000 from Shell Rotella
Place in the 2020 Rotella SuperRigs Calendar
Best of Show First Runner-up
Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD
$4,000 from Shell Rotella
Best of Show Second Runner-ip
Dean DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
2018 Peterbilt 389
$2,000 from Shell Rotella
First Place Tractor-trailer Division
Todd Gribble
Somerset, Pa.
2012 Peterbilt 389
Second Place Tractor-trailer Division
Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2005 Peterbilt 379 EHD
Third Place Tractor-trailer Division
Ben Overton
Winnipeg, MB, Canada
2020 Kenworth W900B
Fourth Place Tractor-trailer Division
Jeron Whittmore
Wesley, Ark.
2018 Peterbilt 389
Fifth Place Tractor-trailer Division
Mike Davidson
Pocahontas, Iowa
2019 Peterbilt 389
First Place Tractor Division
Kaleb Hammett
Dodd City, Texas
2019 Peterbilt 389
Second Place Tractor Division
Kyle Cousins 2021
Carthage, MO
Kenworth W900
Third Place Tractor Division
Kyle Cousins
Carthage, Mo.
2016 Kenworth W900
Fourth Place Tractor Division
Clayton Driskell
Spring, Texas
2018 Kenworth W900L
Fifth Place Tractor Division
Tyler Van Der Zwaag
Hull, Iowa
1995 Peterbilt 379
(H3) First Place Classic Division
David Foster
Joplin, Mo.
2005 Kenworth W900L
Second Place Classic Division
J.R. Schleuger
Britt, Iowa
1985 Kenworth K100C
Third Place Classic Division
Trevor Timblin
West Bend, Wis.
1982 Peterbilt 362
Fourth Place Classic Division
Gary Tharp
Siloam Springs, Ark.
1984 Peterbilt 362
Fifth Place Classic Division
Terry Aslinger
Marquand, Mo.
1996 Peterbilt 379EXHD
First Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Robert Hallahan
La Crosse, Wis.
2022 Peterbilt 389
Second Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900
Third Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Steve Huff
Collinsville, Okla.
2022 Kenworth W900L
Fourth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Randy Victory
Jonesboro, Ark.
1986 Peterbilt 359
Fifth Place Working Truck – Limited Mileage
Jeremy Thomas
Rocky Comfort, Mo.
2005 Peterbilt 379
Show Truck
Brandon Avant
Hampton, Ark.
2010 Peterbilt 389
Kary Bryce
Sibley, La.
1959 Peterbilt 351
Don Emmons
Chesterfield, Ill.
1999 Peterbilt 379
Jeron Whittmore
Wesley, Ark.
1991 Peterbilt 379
Troy Bolin
Urbana, Mo.
1979 Peterbilt 359
Best Interior
Truett Novosad
College Station, Texas
2007 Peterbilt 379 EXHD
Best Lights
Randy Victory
Jonesboro, Ark.
1986 Peterbilt 359
Best Theme
Theresa DeSantis
Apache Junction, Ariz.
1985 Peterbilt 359
Best Chrome
Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900
Best Engine
Bubba Branch
Lakeland, Fla.
1996 Kenworth W900
People’s Choice
Daniel and Phyllis Snow
Harrison, Ark.
1996 Freightliner Classic XL LL