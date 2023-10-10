Cargo processing resumes at busy U.S.-Mexico border crossing

After nearly a month-long hiatus, cargo processing is set to resume at a popular port of entry along the United States and Mexico border.

On Tuesday, Oct. 10, U.S. Customs and Border Protection resumed commercial operations – on a limited schedule – at the Bridge of the Americas cargo facility in El Paso, Texas. The facility will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

CBP had suspended cargo processing operations at the Bridge of the Americas on Sept. 15. At the time, the agency said the suspension would allow agents at the border crossing “to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in processing noncitizens who have arrived between the ports of entry, including vulnerable populations like families and unaccompanied children.”

While the resumption of services will provide another entry point, CBP is encouraging carriers to continue using the nearby Ysleta, Santa Teresa or Marcelino Serna (Tornillo) ports of entry when crossing the border. It said that operating hours at the Tornillo and Santa Teresa facilities have been extended to “ensure the safe and orderly processing of cargo and support the needs of the trade community.”

“CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody,” CBP said in a statement.

One of four ports of entry in El Paso, The Bridge of the Americas connects the U.S. with the Mexican land port of Cordova in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

The port processes toll-free inbound and outbound commercial, non-commercial and pedestrian traffic. Officials noted that because of this, the port receives heavy traffic, “with many travelers and commercial vehicles choosing to enter and exit through this facility in lieu of paying a toll.”

The agency said it will continue to evaluate the situation at the Bridge of the Americas and make operational changes as necessary. Drivers can monitor border wait times at various ports of entry here. LL