Podcast: New Jersey wants to hear from you about truck parking

New Jersey’s Department of Transportation is looking for truckers’ feedback about the state’s parking situation, with an eye toward addressing the shortage. Also, what kind of amenities are you looking for at truck stops? The folks at TruckerPath were curious about that, so they conducted a survey. We’ll discuss the results. Then, not many changes are showing up on the spot market, and it appears that may be the case for the summer. We’ll speak with Brent Hutto of Truckstop.
What do you want in a truck stop?
What do you want at a truck stop? What kind of amenities are you looking for, and which of those is your priority? Is it nice showers, a sit-down restaurant, parking lot safety or something else? The folks at TruckerPath were curious about that, so they conducted a survey. Chris Oliver of TruckerPath offers some insight into the results.
New Jersey wants to hear from you about truck parking
If you spend any time working – or more specifically, looking for parking – in New Jersey, the state wants to hear from you. It’s accepting feedback right now about the truck parking situation throughout the Garden State. This is part of a broader plan to address the shortage. Janice Marino-Doyle from the New Jersey Department of Transportation’s Office of Freight Planning joins the show to discuss it all.
Steady as it goes on the spot market
Not many changes are showing up on the spot market, and it appears that may be the case for the summer. We speak with Brent Hutto from Truckstop about the past week and what the future could look like for rates.