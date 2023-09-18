CBP suspends cargo processing at Bridge of the Americas

September 18, 2023

Land Line Staff

|

Cross-border carriers who use a popular Texas port of entry will need to make alternate plans when it comes to cargo processing when crossing the United States and Mexico border.

On Friday, Sept. 15, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso Office of Field Operations announced it would be temporarily suspending cargo processing at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry beginning Sept. 18.

The cargo lot at the Bridge of the Americas is typically open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

“The temporary suspension at BOTA will allow CBP’s Office of Field Operations officers to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in processing noncitizens who have arrived between the ports of entry, including vulnerable populations like families and unaccompanied children,” the agency said in a statement. “CBP regularly plans for and executes contingency measures, such as this, to support the overarching agency mission and ensure the safety and wellbeing of those in the agency’s custody.”

For carriers that regularly utilize the port of entry, the agency suggested using the nearby Ysleta, Santa Teresa or Marcelino Serna (Tornillo) cargo facilities as alternative entry points during the suspension of services.

There is no timetable for when the port will resume regular operations. In a release, the agency said it would “work to return normal operations as quickly as feasible.”

One of four ports of entry in El Paso, The Bridge of the Americas connects the U.S. with the Mexican land port of Cordova in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico. The port processes toll-free inbound and outbound commercial, non-commercial and pedestrian traffic. Because of this, officials said the port receives heavy traffic, “with many travelers and commercial vehicles choosing to enter and exit through this facility in lieu of paying a toll.”

Drivers can monitor border wait times at various ports of entry here. LL

More news at LandLine.media

Related News

Texas

Podcast: Listening to truckers and telling their stories

Listening to truckers leads to more parking in one state, while a Canadian carrier reaches out to the masses with fun and educational content.

By Scott Thompson | September 08

ELD

Federal

FMCSA adds two more ELDs to the revoked list

FMCSA has pulled a pair of electronic logging devices from the registered list. Find out which ELDs had their status revoked.

By Ryan Witkowski | September 15

Underrides

Federal

Coalition demands investigation into DOT’s handling of underride research

The Truck Safety Coalition asked for an investigation into the U.S. DOT’s handling of research on side underride guards.

By Mark Schremmer | September 15

DataQs

Federal

FMCSA proposes DataQs appeals process

Truck drivers have expressed concerns about the uniformity of requests for data reviews. Now, FMCSA is proposing a DataQs appeals process.

By Mark Schremmer | September 14