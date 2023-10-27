Bird flu leads to disaster proclamation in Iowa

A confirmed case of bird flu within a commercial turkey flock in Pocahontas County, Iowa, has resulted in the state issuing a disaster proclamation, effective immediately.

State officials said the case was confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture.

However, the bird flu detections do not present an immediate public health concern, and it remains safe to eat poultry products, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news release.

Under the proclamation, overweight loads up to 90,000 pounds will be allowed to move on non-interstate highways in Pocahontas and Buena Vista counties if responding to the disaster. Motor carriers and drivers assisting in disaster relief efforts also are granted extended hours of service.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the proclamation, which expires on Nov. 19 in Buena Vista County. It will remain in effect until Nov. 22 for Pocahontas County.

Iowa also has a separate order in effect through Nov. 11 regarding the state’s harvest season.

Bird flu reported in other states

Minnesota has seen bird flu reports in several counties, according to the Star Tribune. These outbreaks at turkey farms are in four counites just east of Minneapolis – Meeker, Blue Earth, Becker and Kandiyohi – as well as Redwood County.

The outlet reports nearly 300,000 birds have been lost to bird flu outbreaks in October.

Five Minnesota counties have now reported avian influenza outbreaks at turkey farms this month as bird flu continues to threaten a key state industry. https://t.co/mBfaPU3nvS — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) October 26, 2023

Additional outbreaks among commercial flocks affecting nearly 200,000 birds have been reported in South Dakota and Utah this month, according to The Associated Press. LL

More Land Line news by state.