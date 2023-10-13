Ag exemption extended in Iowa

Last month, Iowa issued a harvest proclamation suspending certain weight requirements and permit restrictions for agricultural haulers.

That order has been extended through Nov. 11 for vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer and manure.

Under this extension, those vehicles are allowed to be overweight as long as they don’t exceed 90,000 pounds gross weight and can operate without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

Vehicles also must not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code section 321.463(6)(a) and (b) by more than 12.5% or the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and must comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

All highways within Iowa, excluding the interstate system, are covered by the declaration.

The major concern in the initial proclamation as well as in the extension was that of a timely harvest.

A marked increase in agricultural truck traffic persists, according to Iowa officials.

Only those requirements detailed in this order are exempt for the duration of it.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety has been directed to monitor the operation of this proclamation to ensure the public’s safety and facilitate the movement of trucks involved in Iowa’s planting season.

Changes coming

Regulatory relief for motor carriers and commercial drivers providing direct assistance during an emergency will soon be narrowed, according to a final rule published by FMCSA on Oct. 13.

Initially, the agency intended to shorten the duration of the automatic exemption from 30 days to five, but after criticism from OOIDA and other groups, it acknowledged certain emergency efforts may take more time.

FMCSA said its final rule will allow for 14 days of automatic regulatory relief.

Additional changes to emergency declarations include:

Allowing automatic relief of hours-of-service regulations during an emergency, while shortening the duration and scope of exemption, except in the case of a presidential declaration of federal emergency

Allowing for additional reporting requirements when issuing extended or modified exemptions

Establishing a dedicated email inbox for extension or modification requests

Eliminating the provision that provided automatic regulatory relief for other elements such as medical certification of drivers, vehicle inspection requirements, parts and accessories and transportation of hazardous materials

In its formal comments filed in February, OOIDA wrote, “We believe reducing the duration of the existing automatic regulatory relief from 30 days to five days when a regional declaration is issued by a governor’s authorized representative or FMCSA will obstruct the trucking industry’s ability to operate effectively in communities impacted by the emergency. The agency has no information that suggests existing emergency exemptions have negatively impacted road safety.”

Several State DOTs as well as the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials also have voiced their opposition to FMCSA’s revision. LL

