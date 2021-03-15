Average U.S. diesel price rises for 20th straight week

Diesel prices continue to climb, and not by just a penny per gallon over last week.

The U.S. national average went up nearly a nickel per gallon to $3.191 per gallon, according to a weekly report from the Energy Information Administration.

The EIA recorded increases for all regions, ranging as from 3.2 cents for the East Coast region to 14.5 cents in the Rocky Mountains.

This is the 20th week of consecutive increases in the average diesel price per gallon. The price climb began the week of Nov. 9, 2020.

One year ago, the average U.S. price was 45.8 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.191, up 4.8 cents.

East Coast – $3.148, up 3.2 cents.

New England – $3.082, up 2.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.292, up 2.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.064, up 3.7 cents.

Midwest – $30169, up 4.2 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.988, up 5.9 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.276, up 14.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.641, up 4.8 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.27, up 4.2 cents.

California – $3.951, up 5.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased nearly 8 cents from a week before, according to a Monday, March 15, report.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Regional increases ranged from 3.7 cents per gallon in the Lower Atlantic to 12.9 in the Rocky Mountain region. The Gulf Coast region is the only one with an average price below $3 per gallon.

The U.S. average diesel price is 48.7 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $3.111, up 7.9 cents.

East Coast – $3.123, up 6.6 cents.

New England – $3.063, up 4.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.362, up 12.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.002, up 3.7 cents.

Midwest – $3.114, up 9.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.954, up 4.7 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.201, up 12.9 cents

West Coast – $3.427, up 6.4 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.164, up 6.8 cents.

California – $3.825, up 5.7 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.078 for Monday, March 15.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $3.005 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.756 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.751 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here.