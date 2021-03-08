The average cost of diesel rises nationally

The national average price per gallon of diesel is now $3.143, up from $3.072 a week ago, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report released on Monday, March 8.

The lowest average price is found in the Gulf Coast region, while California has the highest price.

With a 14.8-cent increase, the Rocky Mountain region experienced the biggest surge in prices.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 32.9 cents per gallon lower, according to the EIA.

The price of diesel has risen every week since Nov. 9, 2020.



Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $3.143, up 7.1 cents.

East Coast – $3.116, up 3.3 cents.

New England – $3.053, up 3.9 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.266, up 6.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $3.027, up nine-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $3.127, up 8.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.929, up 9.2 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.131, up 14.8 cents.

West Coast – $3.593, up 5.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $3.228, up 5.4 cents.

California – $3.897, up 5.1 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average U.S. retail price per gallon for diesel increased by 10.7 cents to $3.032, according to a Monday, March 8, report.

Prices increased by 19.5 cents from a week ago in the Rocky Mountain region, which was the largest margin nationally. The smallest increase was 3.6 cents in the Central Atlantic region. The highest diesel price in the country is $3.768 per gallon in California. The U.S. average diesel price is 33.1 cents higher than one year ago, ProMiles.com reports. Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com: U.S. – $3.032, up 10.7 cents.

East Coast – $3.057, up 4.5 cents.

New England – $3.014, up 5.3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $3.237, up 3.6 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.965, up 4.8 cents.

Midwest – $3.017, up 9.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.907, up 17.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $3.072, up 19.5 cents.

West Coast – $3.363, up 8.3 cents

West Coast without California – $3.096, up 9.2 cents.

California – $3.768, up 8 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $3.005 for Monday, March 8.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.94 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.696 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.821 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

Last week’s fuel report is here.