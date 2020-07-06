Average retail diesel fuel price surges

The U.S. average diesel price per gallon went up less than a cent from one week ago, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, July 6.

The highest regional increase was in California, where the price increased 1.4 cents per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In only one region, the Central Atlantic, did the average decrease from a week ago.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 61.8 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.437, up seven-tenths of a cent.

East Coast – $2.527, up three-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.652, up two-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.696, down four-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.388, up 1.1 cents.

Midwest – $2.306, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.204, up 1 cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.345, up one-fifth of a cent.

West Coast – $2.96, up 1.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.596, up 1 cent.

California – $3.26, up 1.4 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, July 6, was rose by a fraction of a cent.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

The only change of more than a fraction of a cent was in the West Coast region without California, where the average price went up 1.2 cents.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.308, up one-fifth of a cent.

East Coast – $2.47, down one-fifth of a cent.

New England – $2.611, up four-fifths of a cent.

Central Atlantic – $2.651, up three-fifths of a cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.347, down three-fifths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.242, up three-tenths of a cent

Gulf Coast – $2.17, up one-fifth of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.256, down three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.696, down a half cent.

West Coast without California – $2.476, down 1.2 cents.

California – $3.122, down one-fifth of a cent.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel at $2.438 for Monday, July 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.437 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.43 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.007 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

