U.S. diesel fuel price per gallon inches up

The U.S. average diesel fuel price went up a half cent from one week ago to $2.43 per gallon, according to a weekly federal report dated Monday, June 29.

The averages for all regions changed by less than a penny from a week ago except for one, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The average price for New England increased 1.7 cents.

One year ago the average U.S. price was 61.2 cents per gallon higher, according to the EIA.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.43, up a half cent.

East Coast – $2.524, up nine-tenths of a cent.

New England – $2.648, up 1.7 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.704, up 1 cent.

Lower Atlantic – $2.377, up seven-tenths of a cent.

Midwest – $2.299, up 1 cent.

Gulf Coast – $2.194, down three-tenths of a cent.

Rocky Mountain – $2.343, down 1 cent.

West Coast – $2.948, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.586, down a half cent.

California – $3.246, up nine-tenths of a cent.

ProMiles.com reports the average retail price for diesel fuel per gallon in the U.S. on Monday, June 29, continued tracking higher than a week previous.

This week’s national average is 2.7 cents higher than last Monday, which was 2.3 cents higher than the Monday before, according to ProMiles.com.

Averages rose for all regions, according to ProMiles.com.



ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.306, up 2.7 cents.

East Coast – $2.472, up 2.3 cents.

New England – $2.603, up 1.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.645, up 2.1 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.353, up 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.239, up 4 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.168, up 2.4 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.259, up three-tenths of a cent.

West Coast – $2.701, up four-fifths of a cent.

West Coast without California – $2.488, up seven-tenths of a cent.

California – $3.124, up 2.3 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.438 for Monday, June 29.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel was $2.43 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.411 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $2.997 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

