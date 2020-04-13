Average diesel fuel price for the U.S. keeps falling

The average diesel fuel price for the U.S. dropped again from the previous week, according to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. dropped 4 cents per gallon from last Monday to $2.507 per gallon, according to the EIA.

Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping for more than three months. The price slide began 14 weeks ago, with the Jan. 6 report.

A year ago, the average U.S. price was 61 cents higher.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.507, down 4.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.599, down 3.5 cents.

New England – $2.715, down 3 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.782, down 4.5 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.45, down 3 cents.

Midwest – $2.353, down 4.1 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.289, down 3.6 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.497, down 4.4 cents.

West Coast – $3.028, down 6.2 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.695, down 5.9 cents.

California – $3.302, down 6.6 cents.

According to ProMiles.com, the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, April 13, dropped 4.1 cents from the Monday before to $2.399 per gallon.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.399, down 4.1 cents.

East Coast – $2.547, down 2.8 cents.

New England – $2.709, down 2.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.742, down 3.2 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.414, down 2.8 cents.

Midwest – $2.313, down 4.6 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.283, down 3.5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.462, down 5.3 cents.

West Coast – $2.873, down 5.7 cents.

West Coast less California – $2.648, down 5.2 cents.

California – $3.208, down 5.5 cents.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.533 for Monday, April 13.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.567 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.77 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.063 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

