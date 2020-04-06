Diesel fuel prices continue to slide across the U.S.

It is lucky number 13 for consecutive weeks of dropping diesel fuel prices for the U.S.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel across the U.S. dropped nearly 4 cents per gallon from last Monday, according to a April 6 report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration

Weekly average diesel fuel prices for the U.S. have been dropping since Jan. 6.

A year ago, the average U.S. price was 54.5 cents higher.

Average U.S. price for a gallon of diesel as reported by the EIA:

U.S. – $2.548, down 3.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.634, down 3.7 cents.

New England – $2.745, down 4.8 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.827, down 3.9 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.48, down 3.4 cents.

Midwest – $2.394, down 3.8 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.325, down 3.8 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.541, down 5.1 cents.

West Coast – $3.09, down 3.6 cents.

West Coast without California – $2.754, down 4.4 cents.

California – $3.368, down 2.7 cents.

ProMiles.com reports the average price for diesel fuel in the U.S. on Monday, April 6, dropped 5.8 cents from the Monday before.

ProMiles, the software company that maintains the websites ProMiles.com and TruckMiles.com, offers its own weekly fuel price information. The company’s fuel price data are presented in the same format used by the EIA in the agency’s weekly reports. The prices include a national average as well as regional averages, and comparisons to the previous week and the previous year.

A key difference between the EIA and ProMiles reporting is the type and number of fueling stations the company surveys in order to calculate its averages. While EIA surveys 400 truck stops and convenience stores nationwide, ProMiles uses its direct feed from thousands of truck stops to develop its averages.

Only California has an average diesel fuel price above $3 per gallon. Regional decreases range from 4 cents in the Lower Atlantic region to 7.5 cents in the West Coast region.

Here are the average U.S. prices for a gallon of diesel reported for each region by ProMiles.com:

U.S. – $2.44, down 5.8 cents.

East Coast – $2.575, down 4.4 cents.

New England – $2.737, down 4.5 cents.

Central Atlantic – $2.774, down 4.3 cents.

Lower Atlantic – $2.442, down 4 cents.

Midwest – $2.359, down 6.7 cents.

Gulf Coast – $2.318, down 5 cents.

Rocky Mountain – $2.515, down 7.4 cents.

West Coast – $2.93, down 7.5 cents.

West Coast less California – $2.70, down 7.5 cents.

California – $3.263, down 6.4 cents.

Click here to view ProMiles fuel data averaged by state.

AAA reported the retail average U.S. price per gallon of diesel fuel at $2.567 for Monday, April 6.

A week previous the average retail U.S. price for a gallon of diesel fuel was $2.608 per gallon.

A month previous, AAA reported $2.831 per gallon of diesel, and a year ago $3.037 per gallon.

The highest recorded retail average U.S. diesel fuel price was $4.845 per gallon on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

