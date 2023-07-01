Traffic fatalities trending downward, except for trucks

Land Line
July 2023
Tyson Fisher
News
Thousands of truck drivers have expressed opposition to a speed limiter mandate. The DRIVE Act would stop FMCSA from making the rule.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2023
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 includes an overtime exemption for motor carriers. OOIDA and others are trying to change that.
A bipartisan bill aims to ensure that truck drivers have access to a restroom while delivering or picking up freight across the nation.
A House subcommittee hearing cast doubt on EPA’s stringent emission standards that would require 25% of heavy trucks to be electric by 2032.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2023
