Illinois bill would cause massive increases to cost of insurance, OOIDA says

Land Line
Advanced Search
July 2023
•
Chuck Robinson
|
News
Thousands of truck drivers have expressed opposition to a speed limiter mandate. The DRIVE Act would stop FMCSA from making the rule.
By Mark Schremmer | July 2023
The Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 includes an overtime exemption for motor carriers. OOIDA and others are trying to change that.
A bipartisan bill aims to ensure that truck drivers have access to a restroom while delivering or picking up freight across the nation.
A House subcommittee hearing cast doubt on EPA’s stringent emission standards that would require 25% of heavy trucks to be electric by 2032.
By Tyson Fisher | July 2023
Chuck Robinson formerly was senior copy editor for a weekly trade publication serving the fresh produce industry. He has served trade publications, horticultural journals and community newspapers for 25 years.
Latest Podcasts