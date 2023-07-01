Mafia Secrets – July 2023

Land Line
July 2023
•
Bryan "Boss Man" Martin
|
Features
OOIDA’s Lewie Pugh spoke on behalf of truck drivers at a House committee hearing in May. Land Line takes you behind the scenes.
By Scott Thompson | July 2023
Monfort of Colorado was an industry-changing feedlot and meat packing company in Colorado. Their trucks and drivers have become a thing of legend.
By Chuck Robinson | July 2023
The Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter’s Mother’s Day Convoy took place May 14 in Manheim, Pa.
By SJ Munoz | July 2023
Trucking can be mentally and physically exhausting for those behind the wheel. Find out what one expert says is the biggest issue facing truckers when it comes to mental health.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2023
Latest Podcasts