Mr. Pugh goes to Washington

July 2023
•
Scott Thompson
|
Features
How big of an impact has OOIDA had on trucking? In this short story, one driver finds out the answer to that question.
By Ryan Witkowski | July 2023
Monfort of Colorado was an industry-changing feedlot and meat packing company in Colorado. Their trucks and drivers have become a thing of legend.
By Chuck Robinson | July 2023
The Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter’s Mother’s Day Convoy took place May 14 in Manheim, Pa.
By SJ Munoz | July 2023
Trucking can be mentally and physically exhausting for those behind the wheel. Find out what one expert says is the biggest issue facing truckers when it comes to mental health.
Scott Thompson joined Land Line in 2020. He was formerly a news producer for a local Kansas City television station and worked as a journalist in South Korea before that. Scott believes everyone has a good story to tell and he enjoys telling him.
