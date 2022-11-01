Capitol Christmas Tree spreads holiday cheer from N.C. to D.C.

Land Line
Advanced Search
November 2022
•
Land Line Staff
|
Features
The OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship is not limited to areas of study related to the trucking industry. All majors are encouraged to apply.
By SJ Munoz | November 2022
Transition Trucking announced the 11 semifinalists for its Driving for Excellence award in October. Voting is open now.
By Land Line Staff | November 2022
Dave Sweetman, an OOIDA life member and Land Line Magazine contributor, was named the 2022 Pilot Flying J Road Warrior.
OOIDA life member salutes the men and women of the U.S. military with his custom-painted 2013 Victory Boardwalk.
By Ryan Witkowski | November 2022
Latest Podcasts