Federal agency seeks input on changes to hazmat registration fees

Land Line
October 2022
Ryan Witkowski
News
Industry of dreams? If you build it, truckers will come.
By Mark Schremmer | October 2022
Questions as to whether or not the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration should grant drivers more flexibility remain as exemption extensions.
Legislation that would amend the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 has been introduced. If passed, the bill would ensure truckers are compensated fairly.
FMCSA announced the first Women of Trucking Advisory Board. This 16-member board was mandated by Congress through the infrastructure package that was passed in 2021.
