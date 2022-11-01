Safety upgrades

Freightliner ‘Plus’ series coming in 2023.

October 2022

Tom Berg

|

Freightliner plans safety and comfort enhancements for its M2 and SD trucks, including new interiors
Subscribe for free or log in to read the rest of this content.
Lucas Oil

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.

Related Articles

truck to success

Business

Building a foundation

OOIDA’s Truck to Success three-day course returns in October with a curriculum aimed at helping prospective owner-operators.

By Land Line Staff | October 2022

elections

Business

Prep for the polls

Election season is here, and the opportunity to shape outcomes that matter to you and your business come along with it.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

ballot

Business

Offices on your ballot

The upcoming midterm elections offer the most opportunity to weigh-in on races and issues at federal, state and local levels of government.

By Keith Goble | October 2022

election

Business

OOIDA members can’t afford to skip the election

The 2022 midterm elections are going to come down to the wire. OOIDA’s Collin Long says truckers can’t afford to skip voting.

By Collin Long | October 2022